Anne Hathaway ''never thought'' her acting career would ''go this well''.

The 36-year-old actress has been one of Hollywood's most sought after stars ever since she landed the lead role of Mia Thermopolis in 2001's 'The Princess Diaries', but has said she had no idea that her career would be this successful and she feels ''really lucky'' to be where she is now.

She said: ''I never thought that things would go this well, and I never thought that I'd still be, like, hitting the pavement as hard as I am now. But I do love it. I really feel lucky to do it.''

Despite her success, the 'Ocean's 8' star says she hasn't been able to ''stop hustling'', and insists that acting never gets easier even when stars have achieved high levels of fame, as they still have to ''work just as hard in a different way''.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she added: ''I had a mistaken idea that there would be a point where you'd made it enough that you would be able to stop hustling. Like, I thought there was gonna be a moment where you were just like, 'Oh great, now I get to sit back. I've won this, and my movies have done that and now people come to me.' That's never really happened.

''When people say you really have to love acting because it's hard, like that's an aspect of it that I don't think people think [about]. Because people think, 'Oh, I'm gonna get famous and it's just gonna be this really glamorous lifestyle,' but you really will have to work just as hard in a different way than you do in the beginning when nobody knows who you are. If you get successful it just becomes a whole other thing.''