Anne Hathaway revealed how she almost killed her 12-month-old son after deciding to go down a slide at a New York City jungle gym.
Anne Hathaway ''almost killed'' her son on a jungle gym.
The 34-year-old actress took her 12-month-old son Jonathan to have some fun in the park, but things went wrong when she misjudged how fast a slide would be with them both on it.
Speaking on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', she said: ''We had a great day today.
''I took him to a park... and he loves swings. And I noticed all these other kids were coming down the slide.
''And it looked like an unusual slide. Like, maybe it was built before they had child safety measures in place. It was gorgeous and I noticed the kids weren't going that fast so I said 'OK I'll bring Johnny on'.
''I pulled my skirt around me and I put Johnny there and we are going down the slide and now the moms are watching.
''But what I hadn't thought about was physics. So we just go around the corner and instead of slowing down like the other kids we speed up.''
And the 'Les Miserables' actress was feeling ''self-conscious'' as the slide got faster and faster because she knew she had an audience.
She added: ''It starts to go so fast and all the moms are watching and I'm so self-conscious.
''As it speeds up my thoughts slow down and I just look ahead and I get very serious and very focused and just think 'I must stick this landing'.''
Anne, who is married to actor Adam Shulman, panicked in the moment but now laughs about what happened.
She said: ''You know when you almost killed your child but you didn't. In the inside you're like 'Everything's OK. Walk it off, walk it off'.
''Then we went back to the swings and stayed there forever.''
This Doctor won't be saying 'goodbye' in the same way as those who have left the series in recent years.
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
The most surprising thing about this comedy is that it's not very funny, but then...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
At a time where scientists and explorers are on the verge of reaching a stalemate...