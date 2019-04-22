Anne Hathaway vowed to stop drinking until her son turns 18 because she knows her time with him is ''precious''.

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star decided to quit alcohol until her son Jonathan - who she has with her husband Adam Shulman - reaches the milestone birthday because she gets really bad hangovers.

Asked whether she wouldn't drink for the whole 18 years, she said: ''I intend for it to be true. So far it's only been true for half a year, I have 17 and a half years to go for it to be true ... It was just undeniable in the end. Being with him, the time I have with him is really precious. And I do leave a lot for work and I found my time with was getting impacted, not necessary by the drinking, as I never went out of control around him. But I hate to say it as you get older the hangovers get really bad. I had to make a choice and I chose mornings. Isn't that annoying? Isn't that horrible? I'm really irritated by how well it's going.''

The 36-year-old actress plans to catch up with lost time after her son moves out and joked she is ''moving to a vineyard''.

Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, she quipped: ''The plan is, I'm only going to do it for the time, I'm going to raise a proper, good human being, get him off to college then move to a vineyard and spend the back half of my life completely sloshed, happy, sun-drenched, that's the plan!''