Anne Hathaway is living her teenage dreams in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress has longed to live in the Big Apple ever since she was a teenager in Millburn, New Jersey, and even now she still ''can't believe'' she's made the city her home.

She said: ''If you walked to the top of the hill near where I lived, you could see the city lights at night, and I would do that and look across and say to myself, 'Those are where my dream live.'

''Now I do live here and sometimes I walk around the city and can't believe it, I just say to my 16-year-old self, 'We're doing it, We got here, we made it.' ''

One of the 'Ocean's Eight' star's favourite things to do in the city is go for walks with her husband Adam Schulman and their two-year-old son Jonathan.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I had a wonderful walk with Jonathan and my husband this morning.

''One of the things we like to do when we go for a walk is let our son take the lead and see where we end up - if he wants to go down the subway, we find a subway, if he wants to get on a bus, we get on a bus. If he wants to stand in the park and watch the horses go by, that's fine too.

''You never run out of things to do in New York.''

Meanwhile, Anne recently revealed she's had some ''really bad experiences'' with men during her career.

The Hollywood star admitted she too has had ''negative on-set experiences'', but insisted they were not as ''atrocious'' as some other women's allegations.

She said: ''I've had a 20-year career and I've had some really, really bad experiences. But I've had a lot of great ones too - with members of both genders.

''While they do not begin to approach the atrocious, galling stories others have shared in recent months, I have had negative on-set experiences, some of a sexual nature. Some are from the beginning of my career, some are more recent - all are unacceptable.''