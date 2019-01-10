Anne Hathaway joins the cast of Todd Haynes' film about the DuPont chemical pollution scandal.
Anne Hathaway has joined the cast of Todd Haynes' film about the DuPont chemical pollution scandal.
According to Variety, the 36-year-old actress is set to star in Participant's untitled legal drama, inspired by a true story, which focuses on the 2016 scandal when residents, employees and lawyers took on the DuPont chemical company and exposed years of the chemical C8 found in everyday household products and Teflon.
The chemical waste was found to be linked to six diseases - including testicular cancer - and is highly toxic, but it was released into the waterways in West Virginia.
Mark Ruffalo, 50, will play the titular role, Robert Bilott, a corporate defence attorney who featured in Nathaniel Rich's New York Times Magazine's article 'The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare' and uncovered years of environmental pollution by the notorious company which will be the plot for the film.
Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper and Bill Pullman will also round out the cast.
'House of Lies' filmmaker and producer Matthew Carnahan has written the screenplay for the Todd Haynes blockbuster and will also feature Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon who will produce the hit.
Participant acquired the rights to the feature article and opened the floodgates to make the movie with Robert Kessel overseeing the development and production.
Hathaway can be seen in the upcoming thriller 'Serenity' and recently wrapped up her filming for the Netflix drama 'The Last Thing He Wanted'.
The production for the highly-anticipated flick will get under way next week in Cincinnati.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
It's rare to find a movie that so defiantly refuses to be put into a...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
The most surprising thing about this comedy is that it's not very funny, but then...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
Blu and Jewel believe that they are two of a kind as the only full...