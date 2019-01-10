Anne Hathaway has joined the cast of Todd Haynes' film about the DuPont chemical pollution scandal.

According to Variety, the 36-year-old actress is set to star in Participant's untitled legal drama, inspired by a true story, which focuses on the 2016 scandal when residents, employees and lawyers took on the DuPont chemical company and exposed years of the chemical C8 found in everyday household products and Teflon.

The chemical waste was found to be linked to six diseases - including testicular cancer - and is highly toxic, but it was released into the waterways in West Virginia.

Mark Ruffalo, 50, will play the titular role, Robert Bilott, a corporate defence attorney who featured in Nathaniel Rich's New York Times Magazine's article 'The Lawyer Who Became DuPont's Worst Nightmare' and uncovered years of environmental pollution by the notorious company which will be the plot for the film.

Tim Robbins, Bill Camp, Victor Garber, Mare Winningham, William Jackson Harper and Bill Pullman will also round out the cast.

'House of Lies' filmmaker and producer Matthew Carnahan has written the screenplay for the Todd Haynes blockbuster and will also feature Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon who will produce the hit.

Participant acquired the rights to the feature article and opened the floodgates to make the movie with Robert Kessel overseeing the development and production.

Hathaway can be seen in the upcoming thriller 'Serenity' and recently wrapped up her filming for the Netflix drama 'The Last Thing He Wanted'.

The production for the highly-anticipated flick will get under way next week in Cincinnati.