Anne Hathaway is pregnant with her second child with husband Adam Shulman, with whom she already has three-year-old son Jonathan.
Anne Hathaway is pregnant.
The 36-year-old actress already has three-year-old son Jonathan with her husband Adam Shulman, but has now revealed she's set to become a mother for a second time, as the couple are expecting another tot together.
Posting a picture of her baby bump on Instagram, Anne wrote: ''It's not for a movie... #2
''All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love (sic)''
Anne's pregnancy news comes after she recently said she plans to keep Jonathan away from social media when he's older, because she believes he needs to know there is a ''dangerous element'' to the medium before he has his own online presence.
She said: ''When he started to walk, I learned that I couldn't leave a knife at the edge of the counter, I had to put it out of his reach until he understood that there was a dangerous element to it. I feel very much that way about social media.
''Ultimately, I am going to have very little control over how much my child engages with social media. But what I can do - and it does begin right now - is to make sure that he also has a sense of calm in the real world so that being away from his computer and his phone won't give him a sense of anxiety when he is older, to teach him the pleasure of being bored occasionally, and to figure out ways to get himself un-bored. I think it's a lesson we all need to learn.''
The 'Hustle' actress admitted she loves ''anticipating'' her sons needs and said it makes her feel ''happiest'' when she is with her family.
She added: ''It's those simple moments in life that make me feel happiest. I love the feeling when I offer my son a sweater and he takes it - just the notion of anticipating his need and having him realise, 'Oh, yeah, that does feel good.'
''I love being at home with my family. I have to leave the home to work, so I don't take for granted the times when I am at home.''
Shaun Ryder and Bez took time out from their hilarious stint on Celebrity Gogglebox to join the rest of Happy Mondays as they brought their 'Pills...
Melissa Bel's single 'Cotton Candy' is out now.
Throughout the course of 2019, enigmatic UK singer-songwriter/producer BABii has been creating a buzz for herself ahead of the release of debut album...
Legendary songs about Uncle Sam.
Folkestone bore witness to a mesmerising performance from Joan As Police Woman in celebration of a distinguished, if under appreciated, solo career.
It's rare to find a movie that so defiantly refuses to be put into a...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
The most surprising thing about this comedy is that it's not very funny, but then...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
Blu and Jewel believe that they are two of a kind as the only full...