Anne Hathaway is at ''greater peace'' now she is a mother.

The 34-year-old actress gave birth to her baby son Jonathan in March 2016 and Anne is much happier in herself now that she has a ''simple'' routine fitted around her child, whom she has with husband Adam Shulman.

The Oscar-winning star admitted: ''I'm happy when things are simple. Since having a kid, I find it a lot easier to do that.

''The day begins with a checklist: 'Is he breathing? Is he healthy? Is he growing? Is he thriving?' If I get four yeses it's really hard to upset my day.''

The brunette beauty also admitted she wasn't ''satisfied'' with the life she led before becoming a parent.

She told the Metro newspaper: ''I just wasn't feeling satisfied by the other stuff. It was too stressful and kept me at a distance from things that I loved.''

When pressed for what the ''other stuff'' was, Anne replied: ''Oh, just you know, breathing!

''I think I was searching like everybody for greater peace.''

Despite previously not feeling fulfilled, Anne is forever grateful for the opportunities that were thrown her way as a teenager and aspiring actress.

She said: '''The Princess Diaries', 'Brokeback Mountain', 'The Devil Wears Prada', 'Rachel Getting Married' ... they set up this foundation.

''I had dream directors and roles, movies that were successful in their ambition and intention.''

Meanwhile, Anne also revealed that being pregnant during the filming of her latest movie, 'Colossal', was especially ''hard'' at night.

She confessed: ''The night shoots were hard for me.

''Usually, the way I approach my character, I like to get pretty extreme physically and I couldn't do that on this one, so it was a bit of an adjustment. But I can't honestly say it would qualify as a challenge.''