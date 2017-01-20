Anne Hathaway is to star in the 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrels' remake.

The 'Les Miserables' actress is in talks to join the previously-cast Rebel Wilson in the upcoming twist on the con-artist comedy, which will now be called 'Nasty Women'.

The film will see the gender roles reversed from the 1988 saga - which starred Steve Martin and Michael Caine as two men competing to swindle an heiress, played by Glenne Headly, out of her fortune - as Anne and Rebel play two cultured scam artists competing to take billions from a naive tech prodigy.

As with the first movie, 'Nasty Women' is expected to show differences in class between the two con artists.

Jac Schaffer - who has been working on 'The Shower' for Anne - is writing the script for the film, but it doesn't yet have a director.

'Nasty Women' is the second gender-reversal movie for the Oscar-winning actress as she's currently filming 'Ocean's Eight', a female take on the 'Ocean's' franchise, alongside the likes of Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna.

Kim Kardashian West - who was robbed at gunpoint in October - and her half-sister Kendall Jenner also have cameo roles in the heist saga.

The movie is directed by Gary Ross and sees Matt Damon reprise his role as Linus Caldwell from the 'Ocean's' franchise.

Matt stars alongside newcomers Damian Lewis - who rose to fame in 'Homeland' - 'The Late Late Show' host James Corden and Richard Armitage.