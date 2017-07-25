Anne Hathaway is reportedly in talks to star in the 'Barbie' movie taking on the role that was originally going to be played by Amy Schumer.
Anne Hathaway is in the frame to star in the 'Barbie' film.
The 34-year-old actress is wanted by Sony and Mattel to take on the role of a character expelled from Barbieland for failing to live up to the perfection expected of its residents, according to website The Ankler.
The part was initially going to played by Amy Schumer but she has pulled out of the project, intended for cinemas in 2018, due to ''scheduling conflicts''.
Hathaway is said to be interested in the role and talks have been progressing well.
Director Alethea Jones is in talks to helm the movie which Sony and Mattel want to send a positive message to young girls about body image and self-esteem.
Schumer, 36, admitted she was totally ''bummed'' to drop out of the 'Barbie' film, even though she had been targeted by trolls in the wake of her casting, an online attack which she laughed off with her usual wit.
In a statement, she said: ''Sadly, I'm no longer able to commit to 'Barbie' due to scheduling conflicts. The film has so much promise, and Sony and Mattel have been great partners. I'm bummed, but look forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.''
Hathaway will next bee seen in the all-female led crime caper 'Ocean's Eight' and is currently shooting Steven Knight's new thriller 'Serenity'.
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
It's rare to find a movie that so defiantly refuses to be put into a...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
The most surprising thing about this comedy is that it's not very funny, but then...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
Blu and Jewel believe that they are two of a kind as the only full...