Anne Hathaway has had some ''really bad experiences'' with men during her career, but insists they're not as ''atrocious'' as some other women's allegations.
Anne Hathaway has had some ''really bad experiences'' with men during her career.
The 35-year-old actress is a Hollywood superstar, and following the ongoing sexual harassment allegations against top executives including Harvey Weinstein, Anne has admitted she too has had ''negative on-set experiences'', but insists they're not as ''atrocious'' as some other women's allegations.
She said: ''I've had a 20-year career and I've had some really, really bad experiences. But I've had a lot of great ones too - with members of both genders. While they do not begin to approach the atrocious, galling stories others have shared in recent months, I have had negative on-set experiences, some of a sexual nature. Some are from the beginning of my career, some are more recent - all are unacceptable.''
The 'Les Miserables' star is using her experiences to inform her work with the Time's Up movement, which launched last year to tackle sexual misconduct in Hollywood and beyond.
She added: ''It's not just being an actress. Being a 35-year-old cisgendered woman who has experienced the everyday, abusive imbalance of the world also made me want to be a part of a movement for change ...
''I know the world can be far worse for others than it has been to me, but I suppose, like most everyone who has been hurt, I want to protect others from going through the worst of what I experienced. I want to help make what I consider the best of my experiences to be the norm, as it always should have been.''
And the 'Oceans 8' star believes real change is needed to make a difference in Hollywood, and part of that comes from ''telling each other stories'' about the misconduct they have suffered.
Speaking to Glamour magazine's June/July issue - which hits newsstands on June 5 - she said: ''I think that there's got to be some guys who get high off the power. But in a lot of cases, it's an echo chamber. Most guys have never seen anything different.
''If change is going to happen, we have to get uncomfortable. Somebody really brilliant once told me that prophecy is not handed down by DNA. We learn by telling each other stories.''
