Anne Hathaway knows she isn't the ''perfect'' parent.

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star welcomed son Jonathan into the world two years ago with her husband Adam Shulman and whilst she admits to ''falling short'' sometimes when it comes to motherhood, she refuses to ''beat'' herself up about it.

She said: ''He's so beautiful. I'm not perfect, but if I'm frustrated or distracted, I'm good at making sure he's safe and walking away, calming down and then coming back to him. [It's hard] telling that harsh voice to be quiet. I fall short every day, but I'm not going to beat myself up about it, I'm going to learn from it.''

And the 36-year-old actress is taking parenting tips from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and likes how they make their children ''feel empowered''.

She explained: ''They get down on the child's level and speak to them eye to eye to make their child feel empowered. I thought that was really cool. I started doing that with Jonathan.''

The 'Serenity' star finds it really ''hard'' leaving her son.

She told The Sunday Times' Style magazine: ''Leaving him is hard. I don't want to complain. I love what I do and I'm not ready to stop doing it. I was told that once I had kids, I wouldn't care about my career any more. I was, like, 'Nah.' But I love something so much more now.''

Meanwhile, Anne previously insisted she refuses to let herself feel ''mommy guilt''.

She said: ''I try to be nice to myself. I'm not big on mommy guilt. I just don't really do it unless I really, really, really, really, really need to.''