Anne Hathaway ''felt funnier'' as a blonde, as she says the lighter locks she donned for her role in 'Serenity' helped her land more punchlines.
The 36-year-old actress donned golden locks for her role in new movie 'Serenity', and has said she agrees with the saying that blondes have more fun, because she felt like she could tell better jokes thanks to her lighter hair.
Speaking to W magazine, she said: ''I felt funnier! I don't know why, but I just felt that I could be funnier while saying less. I know that doesn't make any sense, but it was just - it's nice. And it also made me want to do it more in life, like, just mess around with [my hair] and not get too fixed on anything.''
And although she may have better luck landing punchlines with blonde hair, the colour change didn't help her remember her lines, as she recently said she found herself forgetting what she was supposed to say because she was so distracted by ''handsome'' co-star Matthew Mcconaughey.
Anne - who has been married to Adam Shulman since 2012 - said: ''I'm sitting there and we're doing our scene and Matthew's like a brother to me so I don't think about all that other stuff ... But I'm looking at him and nobody is talking and I go, 'Oh it's my line!'
''Why did I forget my line? Oh because you're handsome! I was just staring at him and I forgot my line because he looked like a fragrance model which then it occurred to me, of course, he is!''
The 'Devil Wears Prada' star has also admitted it was tough to turn off from the film at the end of each day on set because it was so intense.
She shared: ''It wasn't the longest job, I think we were only there for five weeks, but I remember on the last week looking at my husband and saying something to him, and he looked at me and he said, 'I'm going to give you the dignity of your process right now. I know this isn't you. You've got two days left. I'll talk to you in two days.'''
