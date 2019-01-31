Anne Hathaway refuses to let herself feel ''mommy guilt'', but says it can be hard when she has to take on ''isolating'' roles.
The 36-year-old actress has two-year-old son Jonathan with her husband Adam Shulman, and has said she always tries to be ''nice'' to herself when it comes to judging her own parenting skills, because she's ''not big'' on letting herself feel guilty for the decisions she has to make.
She said: ''I try to be nice to myself. I'm not big on mommy guilt. I just don't really do it unless I really, really, really, really, really need to.''
And the 'Serenity' star admits that she finds it the hardest to not feel guilty when she's taking on ''isolating'' characters in films, because she feels as though she isn't spending enough time doting on her son whilst she's in character.
She added: ''It's hard when you play characters that are isolated. I just did one this summer. My God, she was such an island, and it's a little harder because I'd be holding [Jonathan], but I felt like I wasn't really giving it to him.
''If I'm in a character for three months, I make sure that I'm not in character for three months. That way I'm never asking for him to share me for too long.''
Anne always tries to remind herself that when she's taking on a role, she won't be in that headspace forever.
She said: ''With that one, I just say to myself, 'It's three months. It's three months and you're doing your best.' The way I counteract is to the best of my ability.''
The 'Ocean's 8' star knows that's ''just what life's going to be'' until her son grows up, and says she wants to get better at being ''nimble'' about her personality changes in and out of character.
Speaking to Jess Cagle for People's 'The Jess Cagle Interview', she said: ''I just want to figure out how to become nimble at it. I don't know if I'm that nimble at it yet.''
