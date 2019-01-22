Anne Hathaway has quit drinking for the next 18 years.

The 36-year-old actress says she's decided to put down the bottle for the foreseeable future, because she doesn't want to be hungover when her two-year-old son Jonathan - whom she has with husband Adam Shulman - needs her during the morning school runs.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', the 'Ocean's 8' star said: ''I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years. I'm going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don't totally love the way I do it and he's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the morning. I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn't driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn't love that one.''

Meanwhile, Anne previously revealed she feels at ''greater peace'' now she is a mother.

She said: ''I'm happy when things are simple. Since having a kid, I find it a lot easier to do that.

''The day begins with a checklist: 'Is he breathing? Is he healthy? Is he growing? Is he thriving?' If I get four yeses it's really hard to upset my day.''

The 'Devil Wears Prada' actress also admitted she wasn't ''satisfied'' with the life she led before becoming a parent.

She added: ''I just wasn't feeling satisfied by the other stuff. It was too stressful and kept me at a distance from things that I loved.''

And when pressed for what the ''other stuff'' was, Anne replied: ''Oh, just you know, breathing! I think I was searching like everybody for greater peace.''