Anne Hathaway has quit drinking for the next 18 years, because she doesn't want to drink around her two-year-old son Jonathan.
Anne Hathaway has quit drinking for the next 18 years.
The 36-year-old actress says she's decided to put down the bottle for the foreseeable future, because she doesn't want to be hungover when her two-year-old son Jonathan - whom she has with husband Adam Shulman - needs her during the morning school runs.
Speaking during an appearance on 'The Ellen Degeneres Show', the 'Ocean's 8' star said: ''I quit drinking back in October, for 18 years. I'm going to stop drinking while my son is in my house just because I don't totally love the way I do it and he's getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the morning. I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school, I wasn't driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me. I didn't love that one.''
Meanwhile, Anne previously revealed she feels at ''greater peace'' now she is a mother.
She said: ''I'm happy when things are simple. Since having a kid, I find it a lot easier to do that.
''The day begins with a checklist: 'Is he breathing? Is he healthy? Is he growing? Is he thriving?' If I get four yeses it's really hard to upset my day.''
The 'Devil Wears Prada' actress also admitted she wasn't ''satisfied'' with the life she led before becoming a parent.
She added: ''I just wasn't feeling satisfied by the other stuff. It was too stressful and kept me at a distance from things that I loved.''
And when pressed for what the ''other stuff'' was, Anne replied: ''Oh, just you know, breathing! I think I was searching like everybody for greater peace.''
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
It's rare to find a movie that so defiantly refuses to be put into a...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
The most surprising thing about this comedy is that it's not very funny, but then...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
Blu and Jewel believe that they are two of a kind as the only full...