Anne Hathaway has ''mummy brain''.

The Oscar-winning actress recently announced she is expecting a second child with husband Adam Shulman - with whom she already has three-year-old son Jonathan - and has now said she's been experiencing the common feeling known as mummy brain, when it becomes difficult to focus.

When asked at the TCA Summer Press Tour how she's coping with her second pregnancy, she said: ''How do you think? I don't remember what I say from minute to minute.''

And asked if she has mummy brain, the 36-year-old star added: ''I genuinely am. Not in every aspect of my life. I can focus on certain things that are fine, but there are certain things my brain just .... it refuses to allow me to imagine directions, so if you describe something, shapes or you spell something, I can't go there. And certain words I have a hard time recalling, so I become that spinny wheel of death on your computer in conversation with me. And I feel I'm very taxing for people to be around.''

The 'Modern Love' star's comments come after she recently said she had experienced ''painful'' moments en route to her latest pregnancy.

She said: ''It's not [always a straight line]. There is a one-sided narrative to this, and of course it's wonderful that we celebrate the happy moment when it's ready to share.

''I think there is a silence around the moments before that and they are not all happy, and in fact a lot of them are quite painful. I think that pain is that these women feel like we're the only ones going through it.''

Anne shared her pregnancy news on Instagram earlier this week.

She wrote: ''It's not for a movie... #2

''All kidding aside, for everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love (sic)''