Anne Hathaway is fat-shamed ''all the time''.

The 35-year-old actress recently revealed she is having to gain weight for a movie role, and although she has been upfront about the changes to her body in order to avoid receiving hate comments based on her looks, she has now claimed she has faced criticism for her weight throughout her life.

When asked if she's ever been fat-shamed, the 'Les Miserables' star said: ''Is that a real? Yes, all the time. All the time, and kind of in the ways where it's overt and people say things to you, and then there's kinda micro ones where people ... And one of my favourite things that's happening in this moment is that a lot of us are looking at the language that we choose and we're becoming more conscious about it.''

Despite still receiving shaming comments online, the 'Ocean's 8' actress admitted she does think people are becoming ''more compassionate'' in person these days.

She added: ''So, maybe someone thought that it wasn't a big deal to say to a 16-year-old - this is what happened to me - 'Congratulations, you got the part. You can't gain anymore weight.'

''Maybe they thought that they were giving me some good advice, but now, 20 years later, I'm able to say, like, 'I actually think that could have done more consciously and more loving.' It left me feeling confused. A lot of us are taking up this opportunity to become more conscious and more loving in the way that we communicate with each other. More compassionate, I guess.''

Anne revealed her weight gain via social media last month in order to get ahead of the trolls who would slam her for her looks, and admitted her decision was influenced by a need to ''enjoy [her] summer''.

Speaking on the 'Today' show on Thursday (31.05.18), she said: ''It sounds kinda sad to say, I just wanted to be able to enjoy my summer and let everybody know that I'm living in my body and I'm happy with my body. And if my body is different than what you're used to, or what you think it should be, that's yours. And my experience is mine and I'm loving it.''