Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway says the cast of 'Oceans 8' got along really well and all ''love each other'' despite rumours of on-set tension.
The 35-year-old actress stars alongside Awkwafina, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna in the all-female remake of the action movie and she has insisted that the cast never had any ''catfights'', despite speculating suggesting that the star-studded cast were constantly ''butting heads'' on the set of the new movie.
She explained: ''We were all collaborating - all the time, now, we're friends. We genuinely love each other and we're so there for each other. It's a beautiful thing.''
The brunette beauty admitted she has been too scared of forming friendships with other female stars whilst working together on previous films.
But Anne said there was something different about this cast and ''didn't want to miss a minute'' of the opportunity to work with them.
Speaking n NBC's 'Today', she said: ''Oh, man! It was incredible. I didn't want to miss a minute of it, normally, if I work with people I've admired - like these women - in the past, I've felt like, 'Oh, I don't want to annoy anybody. I don't want to make too much of a fuss. I don't want to make the wrong impression.' And this one I was like, 'I want to look at the view! I want to enjoy it ... I don't want to miss a minute of this one.'
''I was like, 'What if you, I don't know, could be friends with them? What if you are enough today?' And I let it be that.''
Meanwhile, Anne recently revealed she's had some ''really bad experiences'' with men during her career.
The Hollywood star admitted she too has had ''negative on-set experiences'', but insists they're not as ''atrocious'' as some other women's allegations.
She said: ''I've had a 20-year career and I've had some really, really bad experiences. But I've had a lot of great ones too - with members of both genders. While they do not begin to approach the atrocious, galling stories others have shared in recent months, I have had negative on-set experiences, some of a sexual nature. Some are from the beginning of my career, some are more recent - all are unacceptable.''
