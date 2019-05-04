Anne Hathaway relies on Michael Caine for relationship advice.

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star credits the Hollywood legend for giving her marriage advice - and he credits ''separate bathrooms'' as the secret to a successful romance.

She said: ''Michael and I don't really have a ring-you-up sort of relationship. But he's always very warm and lovely when we run into each other. He gives me marriage advice. Separate bathrooms. When he told me that, I laughed and he looked at me and said, 'I'm serious, it's such an important part of the marriage.'''

Meanwhile, the 36-year-old actress - who is married to Adam Shulman - previously revealed marriage has ''changed'' her.

She said: ''He changed my ability to be in the world comfortably. I think the accepted narrative now is that we, as women, don't need anybody. But I need my husband. His unique and specific love has changed me.''

Anne feels she is at ''greater peace'' now she is a mother.

She admitted: ''I'm happy when things are simple. Since having a kid, I find it a lot easier to do that. The day begins with a checklist: 'Is he breathing? Is he healthy? Is he growing? Is he thriving?' If I get four yeses it's really hard to upset my day ... I just wasn't feeling satisfied by the other stuff. It was too stressful and kept me at a distance from things that I loved ... Oh, just you know, breathing! I think I was searching like everybody for greater peace.''