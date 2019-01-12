Anne Hathaway says the hardest part about hosting the Oscars is ''finding out how you actually did'' the next day, as she said she found criticism over her hosting job in 2011 to be tough.
Anne Hathaway says the hardest part about hosting the Oscars is ''finding out how you actually did'' the next day.
The 36-year-old actress hosted the Academy Awards ceremony with James Franco back in 2011, and has said that whilst it seemed easy at the time, the tricky part came with facing news reports and social media posts the day after, which evaluated her performance.
She said: ''The next day. Finding out how you actually did. Because it feels nice, everybody tells you it's going well while you're doing it. While you're doing it, it's like doing anything, you know?''
But the 'Ocean's 8' star insists that it doesn't matter if a host ''bombs'' their performance, because they're still ''lucky'' to have had the chance to take part in the prestigious event.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: ''My approach to all this stuff is really simple: we're lucky. Whether or not it does well or it bombs, this is the stuff of dreams. This is not something to get upset about. Now, that being said, when it really bombs, it does sting a bit. I think it might end up being a net positive over life. Well, the lessons that I learned, the life lessons about who to trust and when to trust them, that's going to be the net positive.''
Anne's comments come as the upcoming 2019 Oscars ceremony, which is due to take place next month, is still searching for a host, after Kevin Hart stepped down from the role when historic homophobic tweets he had made were resurfaced.
It seems the ceremony could even go ahead without a host for the first time in 30 years, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are now said to be lining up a select group of A-listers to introduce the segments rather than one host.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
It's rare to find a movie that so defiantly refuses to be put into a...
This much more light-hearted sequel reinvigorates the franchise after Disney's quirky but murky 2010 reboot...
As Alice is once again taken into the magical and mysterious world that she's somehow...
Alice once again returns to Wonderland and meets a lot of familiar faces. This time...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
Brainy blockbuster maestro Christopher Nolan heads into deep space with this epic adventure, which is...
Mankind is doomed. Following generations of neglect and a lack of care, the planet Earth...
With the Earth facing a bleak future, pilot and engineer Cooper wants to know how...
The most surprising thing about this comedy is that it's not very funny, but then...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
Blu and Jewel believe that they are two of a kind as the only full...