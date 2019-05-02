Anne Hathaway has always ''sensed a pressure'' to fill her schedule before she became a mother to Jonathan three years ago.
The 'Hustle' star has revealed how giving birth to son Jonathan three years ago changed her life as she used to feel like she was ''wasting time'' when she wasn't working.
She said: ''Before I had my son, I sensed this pressure to fill my schedule. If I wasn't working, I felt like I was wasting time. Now I know I have to build in breaks in my year, and there are times when I'm just not available to work because it's important for me to be home with him.''
And the 36-year-old actress - who has Jonathan with her husband Adam Shulman - has also changed her approach to eating and says it is important to keep a ''balance''.
She added to the June issue of Shape magazine: ''With eating, my number-one thing is trying to buy food that doesn't come in packaging. Beyond that, I try not to eat red meat, and I try not to eat pork. But generally speaking, I'm pretty low-key about all that stuff.
''The balancing [of my approach to keeping in shape] is important to me. My go-to for a lot of my life was to feel badly about myself, and I just don't want to do that anymore.''
Meanwhile, Anne previously vowed to stop drinking until her son turns 18 because she knows her time with him is ''precious''.
Asked whether she wouldn't drink for the whole 18 years, she said: ''I intend for it to be true. So far it's only been true for half a year, I have 17 and a half years to go for it to be true ... It was just undeniable in the end. Being with him, the time I have with him is really precious.''
