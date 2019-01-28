Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway has revealed she relished exploring the ''rage that exists that behind the mask of femininity'' in 'Serenity'.
The Oscar-winning actress - who plays Karen Zariakas, a woman who pleads with a fishing boat captain to kill her abusive new husband, in the Steven Knight-directed thriller - thinks that, in some ways, the movie was ahead of its time in relation to the #MeToo movement.
Anne explained: ''The thing about Karen that I found really satisfying and worth exploring was the rage that exists that behind the mask of femininity that the male gaze creates.
''That was before the conversation surrounding #MeToo and #TimesUp had even taken off. So Steven was really onto something there.''
Anne, 36, admitted to being challenged by the complexities of the role.
The Hollywood star also insisted she's ''proud'' that the film has ''held up'' following the launch of the #MeToo movement, which fights against sexual harassment and assault.
Anne explained to Den of Geek: ''For me, it was about how do I present as this typical object, not just of obscure desire but specifically of male desire? How do I explore the iconography, the language of that and then in the final scene rip the mask off and show that underneath it this was a woman whose life has been contorted by abuse and rage and a lack of freedom and a lack of oxygen and a lack of space?
''And I'm really proud that once #MeToo and #TimesUp happened, that all of those choices that Steven and Matthew [McConaughey] and myself and Jason [Clarke] all made, they all held up.''
