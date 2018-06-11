Anne Hathaway believes she looks like a ''poorly-dressed babysitter'' in her everyday life.

The 35-year-old actress - who has two-year-old son Jonathan with husband Adam Shulman - enjoys getting glammed up on the red carpet but she admitted that in her ''real life'', she doesn't make as much of an effort.

Speaking to the new issue of HELLO! magazine, she said: ''I do like to get decked out sometimes. I find it creative, I think it's fun, and I love the history of actresses being glamorous. It would have been amazing to live in the days when I could collaborate with [costume designer] Edith Head or Hubert de Givenchy when he was dressing Audrey Hepburn. But if you ran into me in my real life, when I'm out with my son, you'd look at me and think, 'Well that little boy has a poorly-dressed babysitter.' ''

While she likes getting dressed up for big events, the 'Ocean's Eight' star has had her fair share of red carpet mishaps, such as when she travelled to the Met Gala in 2014 with Calvin Klein creative director Francisco Costa.

She recalled: ''Just as we arrived in my car, I sneezed and the zipper broke and it was just hanging off me. We pulled over and found a seamstress who sewed me back in. But when Francisco - who usually has a beautiful tan - first saw what I'd done to the dress, he actually went green.''