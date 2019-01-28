Anne Hathaway has more of a free spirit since dying her hair blonde.

The 36-year-old actress switched up her hair colour for her role in 'Serenity' and and admits she ''felt funnier'' as a blonde.

She told W magazine: ''I felt funnier! I don't know why, but I just felt that I could be funnier while saying less. I know that doesn't make any sense, but it was just - it's nice. And it also made me want to do it more in life, like, just mess around with [my hair] and not get too fixed on anything.''

Meanwhile, Anne previously admitted she feels ''very lucky'' to have filmed 'Serenity' in Mauritius.

She explained: ''We were going to film in the Bahamas up until a couple months before. All of a sudden we just got a call from Steven saying, 'I found a place that is everything I dreamed up and more.' It was Mauritius and you have the sea and you have the sugarcane and you have cliffs. And then you have these incredible people.''

Anne was blown away by what she witnessed during the shoot.

She added: ''Now in Mauritius you'll have a Hindu temple across from a mosque across from a church, on a very small island. Conventional thinking would say that they would be at each other's throats all the time but the attitude of Mauritius is 'celebrate each other. Celebrate each other's differences'. So to be on this place that is so gorgeous, where it rains every day so there's a million rainbows every day, and to be dealing with an energy level of people whose national currency is tolerance, it was an incredible experience. We felt very lucky to be there.''