Anne Hathaway is ''constantly baffled'' by her own success.

The Oscar-winning actress enjoyed working on her latest movie 'Colossal' because she knows the indie comedy isn't something she would have been able to work on when she was just starting out in her career.

She said: ''The fact I'm, like, a Hollywood actress - I'm like, seriously? Me? OK, I really did not expect any of this. I'm constantly baffled.

''It's not like I've been trying to avoid making these movies [like 'Colossal'], you just wait for the ones that really speak to you.

''And I felt very lucky because in my early career I couldn't have gotten a movie like this made.''

The 34-year-old beauty - who has 12-month-old son Jonathan with husband Adam Shulman - always ''believes in'' the movies she works on but admits she has other reasons for taking on a project than simply ''artistic purity''.

She said: ''I've yet to make a movie that I didn't believe in on some level, but somebody asked me, 'Do you do it to advance your career or do you do it for love/' I can't claim artistic purity.

''I'm very conscious of making movies that will allow me to keep making movies, because I love this and I want to do it for the rest of my life.''

Anne is unsure as yet if being a parent will change the way she views her work.

She told Britain's OK! magazine: ''I don't know. It's all so new. I've done little pockets of different things, where I've worked a little bit on this project, or done a quick photoshoot,

''Yesterday was the first day where I was gone all day, came home, and spent time with [Jonathan] then had to go out again at night.

''And I'm not going to lie, it was hard.

''I was so happy to be promoting the film and all I wanted to do was stay home with my baby.''