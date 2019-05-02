Anne Hathaway maintains a ''low-plastic'' lifestyle by avoiding purchasing beauty products in plastic containers.

The 36-year-old actress keeps her daily routine eco-friendly and chooses to use products that come in glass bottles because they are better for the environment.

She said: ''The thing is, with the low-plastic lifestyle, I really have to choose what matters. I recently did a photo shoot with crazy eye makeup and temporary eyelashes that got glued under my real lashes. I couldn't wait to get them off, but then my makeup artist was like, 'Oh, I don't know how they come off.

''You probably want to use an oil-based remover.' I got home and I had an old eye-makeup remover, but it wasn't oil based. So to avoid buying more products in plastic containers, I used coconut oil, and it worked.''

And 'The Hustle' star loves to use ''essential oils'' on her body to keep it hydrated.

She added: ''I always have coconut oil because I use it for my body - I find that a combination of coconut, jojoba, and shea butter works great. But I can buy all that stuff in glass bottles, and I can mix it up myself and then add essential oils. And voilà, you don't have to put plastic into the ocean because of it.''

Anne also revealed that she has learnt to know her value and appreciate what decisions her younger self made.

She told the June issue of Shape magazine: ''Rushing out the door this morning, I grabbed a coat I have had for probably 12 years. It's one of my favourites, and it made me feel chic and put together when I was under-caffeinated and bleary. It's just a coat. It's not a big deal, but I felt really proud that I spotted it in that shop and had earned the money myself to spring for it.

''I have cared for it all these years, and that younger me made such a good call that older me is still enjoying. The accumulation of 12 years of love and pride in a good decision is something you don't get right off the bat. It takes time, and it's a feeling you have to be a little older to enjoy.''