Australian comedienne Rebel is already attached to the female-led revamp, and sources tell Deadline Academy Award-winner Hathaway is eyeing the second main role.

The original movie featured Steve Martin and Michael Caine as rival con men fighting to cheat an heiress out of $50,000 (£40,000).

Should Anne join the reboot, titled Nasty Women, she will be working from a gender-bending modern script written by Jac Schaeffer, who wrote the screenplay for her upcoming sci-fi comedy The Shower.

Hathaway and Wilson will play the kooky scam artists in the new film, with one portraying a classy villain while the other is a common crook. The devious con women will attempt to steal a naive tech prodigy's entire fortune.

Nasty Women has not yet found a director but Roger Birnbaum of Pin High Productions will co-produce the picture with Rebel under her Camp Sugar Productions banner.

Anne has another exciting female-driven movie on the go - she is currently filming Ocean's Eleven spin-off Ocean's Eight under the direction of filmmaker Gary Ross.

The gambling heist spin-off is already grabbing headlines far ahead of its June, 2018 release, with some of the hottest leading ladies in Hollywood taking part and model sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner and their older half-sibling Kim Kardashian shooting cameos. Ocean's Eight also stars Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, and Mindy Kaling, while Matt Damon, Damian Lewis, Dakota Fanning, and James Corden are among the supporting cast.