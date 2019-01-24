Anne Hathaway felt ''swamped'' by the stresses of shooting 'Serenity'.

The Academy Award-winning actress - who stars alongside Matthew Mcconaughey in the Steven Knight-directed drama movie - has admitted that it was tough to turn off from the film at the end of each day on set.

Anne, 36 - who has been married to actor Adam Shulman since 2012 - shared: ''It wasn't the longest job, I think we were only there for five weeks, but I remember on the last week looking at my husband and saying something to him, and he looked at me and he said, 'I'm going to give you the dignity of your process right now. I know this isn't you. You've got two days left. I'll talk to you in two days.'''

Anne thinks her performance in the film - which tells the story of a fishing boat captain who is approached by his ex-wife to murder her new husband - was helped by it being shot in Mauritius.

As a result, the Hollywood star was able to spend more time discussing the project with the director and her co-stars.

She told Refinery29: ''One of the best things about being as far away from home as we were on this one was that we were all staying at the same place, and there was a lot of opportunity to have conversations.

''I would meet with Steven to discuss the work week we had coming up, and we would hash it all out so there was room and we weren't coming up with it on the set.

''I wanted to talk to him about all that [dialogue] because I thought that one of the opportunities in playing this character was to play a character with all the iconography of a femme fatale, but with the history of the feminist movement behind her.

''I thought it was as great way to subvert expectations about a femme fatale.''