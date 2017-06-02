Annabelle Wallis was relieved not to throw up on Tom Cruise when they took 64 takes to complete a stunt filmed in zero gravity.

The 32-year-old actress - who appears opposite in the Hollywood hunk in the new reboot of 'The Mummy' - described it as ''incredible'' that she didn't vomit during the intense shoot.

Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show' in an episode airing on Friday (02.06.17), she said: ''If you get any job you are excited but doing a stunt with him that he has never done before is just incredible. And, not vomiting on him!''

The 'Top Gun' action hero is well known for having the guts to perform his own stunts on the big screen, but it still took some effort to get this particular sequence approved by the bosses behind the scenes.

He said: ''I had to convince the studio to let me do it, and Annabelle and I had to do the scene 64 times.''

However, he eventually got them to agree - even with no training - and it left those working on the shoot ''vomiting in between takes''.

He added: ''It took us two days and the crew was flying around and vomiting in between takes. You couldn't train for this.

''Normally stunts take months of prepping but we just did it. It was wild and I can't believe the studio actually let me do it!''

Tom even dropped hints about what he has planned for his stunts in the next Mission: Impossible movie.

'He said: ''I have been in training for a couple of years and we've done a lot of testing to see what is possible.

''It is really crazy. We've shot some of the stuff in Paris already and it is going to be really wild and thrilling for the audience.''