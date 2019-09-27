Annabelle Wallis feels ''naked'' without mascara.

The 'Peaky Blinders' star likes to keep her make-up looking natural during the day - even to the point where it looks like she's not wearing anything - but she can't bear it if she doesn't have any product on her luscious lashes and makes sure she gives them a ''nice coat'', without making them look ''spidery'', before she goes out.

Speaking to Vogue magazine, the 35-year-old actress said: ''I don't like people to notice what make-up I'm wearing, so anything that's light and sheer is great, which is why I love using Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation just under my eyes and around my nose.

''I also like the Power Fabric Concealer because it's really lightweight. I'll then apply mascara, such as Armani Eyes to Kill; if I don't wear mascara, I feel a bit naked. I have really long lashes and they're quite naturally curly, so I give them a nice coat but I don't want them to look too spidery.

''I will generally use bronzer for my cheeks and brush some on my eyelids to keep it natural - I try and have a ''no make-up'' make-up look in the daytime.

''If I add anything else to my eyes, it's a tiny bit of brown just in the corners to open them up a bit; they do this on every film set. I also love a tinted balm in neutral tones, and the Armani Colour Sketcher in Dragee Pink matches my brownish lip.''

Even though Annabelle grew up around ''glamorous women'', she was a big of a ''tomboy'' and didn't see the point in facials until she started working in showbiz.

She explained: ''Facials: I'm learning to do more. It's not in my nature, as I grew up a tomboy doing motocross and horse riding. I was like a boy for so long.

''But then when you start working, people begin telling you that you need to look after your skin and you realise the value of having good quality skin, so I keep trying to do facials.

''I prefer a massage over a facial, but again, the idea of spending time on yourself is very important - it comes through the skin.

''I try to have one day a week, usually a Sunday, where I am off and I'll have an at-home massage or run a bath with oils in it and it'll be all about my body.''