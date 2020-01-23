Annabella Sciorra has claimed Harvey Weinstein sent her a ''care package'' filled with chocolate penises and a bottle of Valium before he allegedly raped her.

The 'Sopranos' star told the court in Manhattan, New York, on Thursday (23.01.20) that the 67-year-old movie producer had the bundle delivered to her in the early 1990s to help her ''relax and not be so stressed'' after he cast her in his film.

The 59-year-old actress claimed the first package, which was sent to her apartment in Manhattan, was filled with movies, liquorice, popcorn and a bottle of the drug - also known as Diazepam - used to treat anxiety disorders.

Prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon asked her in the trial today: ''Did the defendant send you another care package?''

To which she replied: ''It was a box of chocolate penises. I thought it was disgusting and inappropriate.''

Sciorra then went on to claim Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted her in 1993 after he barged his way into her home following dinner at a nearby restaurant.

She recalled: ''There was a knock at the door. I just opened it up to look out. The defendant was there, and he pushed the door open.''

She then alleged that Weinstein took his shirt off - even though she had begged him to leave - and he led her to the bedroom before he allegedly raped her.

She explained: ''He kept coming at me.

''I felt overpowered because he was very big. He grabbed me, and he led me into the bedroom, and he shoved me on the bed.

''I can't tell you exactly when his pants came off or exactly what happened. I was just trying to get away from him, and he put my hands over my head to hold me back, and he got on top of me, and he raped me.''

After he allegedly ejaculated on her leg, Sciorra claimed he said ''I have perfect timing,'' before he walked out of her apartment and left her on the floor.

She said: ''I pretended it never happened because I wanted to get on with my life.''

Since 2017, 80 women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual misconduct over the years. He has denied all allegations against him.