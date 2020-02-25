Annabella Sciorra says her testimony in Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial was ''painful but necessary''.

The 59-year-old actress was one of three alleged victims of Weinstein who gave testimony against him at his trial in Manhattan, where he was found guilty on Monday (24.02.20) of two of the fives counts against him - third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act.

And after the verdict - which saw him found not guilty of his other three charges, including the most serious charge of predatory sexual assault - Annabella said she didn't regret ''breaking the silence'' on her experience, even if the jury didn't give the verdict she was hoping for.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, she said: ''My testimony was painful but necessary. I spoke for myself and with the strength of the 80-plus victims of Harvey Weinstein in my heart. While we hope for continued righteous outcomes that bring absolute justice, we can never regret breaking the silence. For in speaking truth to power we pave the way for a more just culture, free of the scourge of violence against women.''

Annabella claimed Weinstein had raped her in 1993, and gave her testimony last month.

She had said on the witness stand: ''I was punching him, I was kicking him, I was just trying to get him away from me and he took my hands and put my hands over my head to hold me back.

''I didn't have very much fight left inside me.

''My body shut down. It was just so disgusting that my body started to shake in a way that was very unusual. I didn't even know what was happening. It was like a seizure or something.''

The actress alleged Weinstein forced himself on her, and then ejaculated onto her leg and nightgown, before he started to perform oral sex on her without her consent.

Meanwhile, Weinstein's defence team have said they plan to appeal to have the jury's verdict overturned.

Donna Rotunno, Weinstein's lead attorney, said: ''Obviously, this is a bittersweet day. We are disappointed. We knew we came in and we were down 35-0 on the day that we started this trial.

''The jurors came in knowing everything they could know about this case. We couldn't find a juror who had never heard of Harvey Weinstein.

''[We will] absolutely be appealing [the verdict]. The fight is not over.''

Weinstein was taken to jail following the verdict on Monday, where he will remain until he is sentenced on March 11.