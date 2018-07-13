The Jordan Brand has teamed up with Vogue, to create a special line of Air Jordans - inspired by Anna Wintour.

The shoes and athletic clothing company, which was originally created for professional basketball player Michael Jordan, have reimagined two new versions of their iconic sneakers, with the Vogue editor-in-chief as their muse.

The Air Jordan 1 will see the retro, high-top shoe in rich red or white leather with a crimson tongue concealed behind a key-ring zip and is available July 21.

The Air Jordan 3 SE, which will be available from September 7, pays homage to her signature Chanel tweed suits and sunglasses, with the top cut from glimmering black or red tweed.

The magazine releaser a teaser for the line on their YouTube channel yesterday (12.07.18) which gave a sneak peek of the Air Jordan 3 SE.

The video began with the fashion icon watching sport, wearing a high neck red and black floral dress and her signature sunglasses when her assistant comes in and asks whether she wants to shut the door, once alone Anna spots a ball on her desk.

The short film then shows the artistic director throw the ball into a basketball net on to her office door and then approving an unknown piece of paper with the acronym 'AWOK' which is Vogue code for the 'Anna Wintour Okay'.

She continued to score and make notes until eventually the video ends with a preview of the new red trainers worn by Anna herself.

Both models of the shoe have 'AWOK' printed on their soles.