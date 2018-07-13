The Jordan Brand will be releasing a new line of Air Jordans, inspired by Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.
The Jordan Brand has teamed up with Vogue, to create a special line of Air Jordans - inspired by Anna Wintour.
The shoes and athletic clothing company, which was originally created for professional basketball player Michael Jordan, have reimagined two new versions of their iconic sneakers, with the Vogue editor-in-chief as their muse.
The Air Jordan 1 will see the retro, high-top shoe in rich red or white leather with a crimson tongue concealed behind a key-ring zip and is available July 21.
The Air Jordan 3 SE, which will be available from September 7, pays homage to her signature Chanel tweed suits and sunglasses, with the top cut from glimmering black or red tweed.
The magazine releaser a teaser for the line on their YouTube channel yesterday (12.07.18) which gave a sneak peek of the Air Jordan 3 SE.
The video began with the fashion icon watching sport, wearing a high neck red and black floral dress and her signature sunglasses when her assistant comes in and asks whether she wants to shut the door, once alone Anna spots a ball on her desk.
The short film then shows the artistic director throw the ball into a basketball net on to her office door and then approving an unknown piece of paper with the acronym 'AWOK' which is Vogue code for the 'Anna Wintour Okay'.
She continued to score and make notes until eventually the video ends with a preview of the new red trainers worn by Anna herself.
Both models of the shoe have 'AWOK' printed on their soles.
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
This lively documentary tells the story of the fashion world's most influential photographers. Most people...
Both a documentary about the production of an issue of Vogue magazine and a profile...