Anna Wintour will skip this year's Vanity Fair Oscars party.

The 68-year-old Vogue editor had been expected to attend the star-studded bash and was even tipped to take control of the much-anticipated party on March 4 after veteran Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter retired in December - but she will instead be attending fashion shows in Paris.

An insider told the New York Post newspaper: ''The party will be pretty much the same as last year and the year before.

''Same venue. Same team organising it.''

Although the party still attracts some of Hollywood's most recognisable faces, it is said to have lost some of its sparkle in recent years.

It's been suggested that its declining popularity stems from the decision to move the bash from Morton's to Sunset Tower Hotel to the Wallis Annenberg Center on Santa Monica Boulevard.

The source explained: ''The guest list has grown from 800 to 3,500, and the big stars still come, but they don't stay.

''They get their picture taken, and then head off to other parties. Madonna's [party] is the hottest ticket.''

Meanwhile, during an interview published in 2017, Academy Award-winning actress Meryl Streep teased Anna about her role in 'The Devil Wears Prada'.

The actress stars as Miranda Priestly - a powerful fashion editor who is widely believed to have been inspired by Anna - in the movie.

During their chat about Meryl's career in the movie business, Anna casually asks: ''Obviously you've played a lot of extraordinary women. What was the most challenging woman you ever played?''

To which Meryl - who appeared in the 2006 comedy-drama alongside the likes of Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt - quipped: ''Oh, I should say [you]!''

At that point, Anna quickly responded: ''No, no, we're not going to go there, Meryl.''