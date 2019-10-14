Anna Wintour has teased the 2020 Met Gala will have a ''timeless'' dress code.

The legendary Vogue editor is chairman of the annual fashion extravaganza - which this year had the theme Camp: Notes on Fashion - and though she can't reveal too much about what's in store for next year's event as bosses at the Metropolitan Museum of Art would be furious, she did offer a hint about what's in store.

Speaking with Donatella Versace at Vogue's Forces of Fashion summit, the designer asked: ''Can we just talk about the next one?''

Anna replied: ''It's under wraps, but I'll just give you a clue, the dress code will be 'timeless.' And that's all I can say, or the museum will excommunicate me.''

Elsewhere during the discussion, Donatella revealed Jennifer Lopez's show-stopping moment at Versace's spring 2020 presentation - where she walked in an updated version of her iconic jungle-print dress from 20 years earlier - was first thought of at this year's Met Gala in May.

She said: ''She was sitting at the end of the table. I took a look at her, and she looked so gorgeous and she was so sweet, and she hasn't changed a bit since the first time.

''And I said, 'Would you do it again?' She said, 'Why not, let me check my schedule.' Then she came [to Milan], and everything was undercover.''

Anna hailed the 'Hustlers' star's appearance as the ''fashion event of the season, if not the year''.

She added: ''It got a standing ovation, which is something you don't often see in the bored world of fashion.''