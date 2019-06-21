Anna Wintour has given flip-flops her seal of approval.

The 69-year-old Vogue editor-in-chief has opened up about her style go-tos in a rare Q&A on Vogue's YouTube channel, and surprisingly the fashion mogul revealed that she ''loves'' the summer sandal, even though she prefers people who are ''dressed'' smartly.

She said: ''I love a flip-flop! Personally, I'm not too big a fan of casual. I prefer when someone errs on the side of dressed.

''There was a member of our team who turned up at the Met Gala recently without a tie and wearing a hat, and I'm not sure that I approved.''

Anna also revealed that she doesn't often ''wear a handbag'' despite it being one of the go-to accessories.

She said: ''To be honest, I rarely wear a handbag but I am told by my team here at Vogue that it's all about the cross-body handbag.

''Which makes a lot of sense to me because it's practical, hands-free. You can bicycle around Manhattan enjoying Central Park and they also come in every shape, size, fabrication, so that would be my tip for the season.''

The fashionista also insisted that she keeps her personal wardrobe simple and full of print dresses because it makes ''decision making easier''.

Speaking in her 'Go Ask Anna' video series, she said: ''I have a wardrobe full of print dresses so every morning I go to one of my print dresses of choice and put it on. It makes decision making a lot easier!''

Anna went on to reveal that she thinks the biggest misconception about fashion is that it is frivolous and she has praised Andrew Scott, the Head Curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, for treating clothes as items of ''historical'' significance.

She said: ''I do think a misconception about women and because they love fashion, they might be frivolous and not someone to be taken seriously.

''What is so thrilling to me about working with Andrew Bolton at the Costume Institute and the Metropolitan Museum of Art is that he puts costume into a historical context that can shoe how important fashion is in being a reflection of our culture because I feel that helps explain to people that there is so much more to fashion than just what they see on the surface.''

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute is the venue for the annual Met Gala.