Anna Wintour is reportedly leading the campaign to help revive Georgina Chapman's ailing career.

The 68-year-old editor of Vogue magazine is lending her support to the British fashion designer, whose career has been damaged by the allegations of sexual abuse and harassment surrounding her estranged husband, movie producer Harvey Weinstein.

An insider told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Anna wants Georgina back in the game. They've been friends since 2004. She was always front row at Marchesa shows.''

Hollywood A-lister Scarlett Johansson recently wore a gown designed by Marchesa - the line Georgina founded with co-designer Keren Craig - to the Met Gala in New York City.

The move was supported by Anna, who subsequently voiced her support for the designer during her appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'.

She said: ''Georgina's a brilliant designer, and I don't think she should be blamed for her husband's behaviour.''

Later in the week, Vogue.com published Anna's letter from the June issue of the magazine, as well as an interview with the designer.

In her letter, Anna stated her support for Georgina, insisting she had no knowledge of Weinstein's alleged misconduct.

She wrote: ''I am firmly convinced that Georgina had no idea about her husband's behavior; blaming her for any of it, as too many have in our gladiatorial digital age, is wrong. I believe that one should not hold a person responsible for the actions of his or her partner. What Georgina should be receiving is our compassion and understanding. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Anna has also praised Scarlett for wearing the Marchesa gown to the Met Gala.

She said: ''It was a great gesture of support on Scarlett's part to wear such a beautiful dress like that on such a public occasion.''