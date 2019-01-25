Anna Wintour believes that although the fashion industry has ''made great strides'' towards diversity, she would like to see more designers and models of colour offering ideas.
The 68-year-old Vogue editor believes that although the industry has ''made great strides'', she wants to open the world of fashion to people with different ''preferences and opinions''.
In an interview with Vogue Australia, she said: ''I think we've made great strides towards diversity in fashion but we have a long way to go. I'd like to see more designers of colour, more models of colour ... I'd like to see more people with different preferences and opinions.''
Anna went on to talk about her work with the Council of Fashion Designers of America, where she judges the Fashion Fund - a $300,000 contract and a mentorship with a celebrated name in the industry.
She also revealed what she looks for in a young designer.
Anna said: ''We're always looking for originality. The thought, the time, the effort in the portfolio. Most of all you're looking for a voice and saying something that's different, dedication, fearlessness and the spirit of the young ... Remember, the young lead the way.''
Anna added that as a young designer, it's important to have your own ideas and to find ''your voice''.
She shared: ''It's important to look for talent that's willing to push, that they're not being influenced by what other designers are doing.
''You'd rather look at these portfolios and see something that's not so beautiful but is strong and fearless than something that's middle of the road. You have to find your voice.''
