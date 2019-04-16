Anna Wintour has been impressed by Duchess Meghan's pregnancy wardrobe.

The Vogue editor-in-chief has praised the former 'Suits' actress - who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the coming weeks - for attending engagements in ''tall'' heels and having ''incredible'' maternity style that ''flaunts'' her baby bump.

She told Vogue's YouTube video series, Go Ask Anna: ''I've been very taken by how Meghan Markle has been dressing, the Duchess of Sussex has been dressing throughout her pregnancy. Her heels actually seem to be getting taller every time I look at a picture of her!

''When pregnant I think it is very important to continue wearing your own personal style. I never understand why women suddenly decide they want to hide their pregnancy. Why not celebrate it. It is an incredibly joyful time in a woman's life. It is nothing to be hidden and be ashamed of. It is much better to flaunt it, so go for it.''

The 68-year-old fashionista - who is know for her big sunglasses and fitted dresses - also praised the Duchess of Sussex for making her want to wear ''suits'' again.

Speaking at the 10th Anniversary Women In The World Summit in New York City, Anna said: ''I think [wearing Wintour's signature look] that's an entirely personal decision ... It's probably an easier decision to wear the same thing every day and not have to be concerned.

''Maybe it's a little bit boring and time to change. I've been thinking a lot about suits recently so ... thank you to the Duchess of Sussex!

''Obviously, her style is fantastic. When she went on that trip to Australia and New Zealand, she was very respectful in choosing a lot of unknown Australian designers to wear, which was great. But I think, more importantly, she's really bringing modernity to the royal family in a way that is inspiring.''