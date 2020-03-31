Anna Wintour has praised the fashion world for its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The style icon has opened up on the way the industry has rallied round, with Ralph Lauren donating $10 million through his foundation to related causes.

Writing for her magazine Vogue, the editor said: ''My emotions, like yours I'm sure, are fairly close to the surface, but I'm not afraid to admit that I broke down on the phone with Ralph when he called to give me the incredible news about his gift.

''And he is not the only one who has found ways to help. The fashion industry has been rallying its philanthropic energy and it's inspiring to see.

''You've no doubt read about LVMH converting its perfume factories to make free hand sanitiser gel and Kering supplying millions of masks from China.

''My friend Miuccia Prada has donated ICU beds to Milan's hard-hit hospitals; Donatella Versace, Giorgio Armani, Marco Bizzarri, the CEO of Gucci, have all donated to Italian hospitals as well.''

Anna revealed her pride in the fashion world, and encouraged the public to stay strong in such difficult circumstances amid the global health crisis.

She added: ''I know that we have challenges ahead -- and please can everyone remember to stay home and be safe -- but I also know we can get through it together, and even find moments of joy along the way.''

She also addressed the positives, and pointed to the way people are reconnecting.

She explained: ''There is so much loss and sadness now, but I keep hearing from friends and family members by phone and FaceTime and I know these weeks of isolation are reminding us how important our human connections are. It will be impossible to take those connections for granted once this is behind us.''