Anna Wintour doesn't want fashion to be treated as ''instantly disposable''.

The editor-in-chief of American Vogue has called for the industry to be more sustainable and not just focus on fast fashion.

She said: ''I think for all of us it means an attention more on craft, on creativity, and less on the idea of clothes that are instantly disposable, things that you will throw away just after one reading. [It's all about] talking to our audiences, our readers, about keeping the clothes that you own, and valuing the clothes that you own and wearing them again and again, and maybe giving them on to your daughter, or son, whatever the case may be.''

Anna previously confessed she thinks there is a ''long way to go'' for diversity in fashion.

She said: ''I think we've made great strides towards diversity in fashion but we have a long way to go. I'd like to see more designers of colour, more models of colour ... I'd like to see more people with different preferences and opinions ... We're always looking for originality. The thought, the time, the effort in the portfolio. Most of all you're looking for a voice and saying something that's different, dedication, fearlessness and the spirit of the young ...

''Remember, the young lead the way ... It's important to look for talent that's willing to push, that they're not being influenced by what other designers are doing. You'd rather look at these portfolios and see something that's not so beautiful but is strong and fearless than something that's middle of the road. You have to find your voice.''