Anna Wintour says Duchess Meghan's style is ''representative of a modern woman''.

The 68-year-old businesswoman has praised the royal - who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry in the coming weeks - and admitted her highly-coveted wardrobe choices bring ''modernity'' to the British monarchy.

Speaking at the 10th Anniversary Women In The World Summit in New York City, Anna said: ''She's really bringing modernity to the royal family in a way that is inspiring.

''I think the image that I have in my mind ... the Duchess of Sussex walking down the aisle by herself, that to me that was representative of a modern woman.''

The fashionista also admitted she ''bawled'' at an airport when she read the news that Chanel's former creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, has passed away in February at the age of 85.

She added: ''I was in an airport reading all of the papers, the obituaries, sitting next to a very unfashionable man, in a checkered shirt, you know, and I just started to bawl.

''[The man] just started silently handing me kerchiefs. I said, 'Thank you for being so kind' and he said 'Madam, the world has lost a great figure.' Even he felt the loss.''

Anna says the late designer was an ''exceptional person'' and believes there will be no one else like him.

She said: ''Karl was just this force. There was no one, there is no one like Karl; he was a completely exceptional person.''