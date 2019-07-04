Anna Wintour can't go shopping anymore because people always want to take selfies with her.

The 69-year-old fashion icon - who has been editor-in-chief of Vogue since 1988 - admits she ''used to love'' going shopping for make-up and clothes, but says she can no longer enjoy the pastime because people have become ''obsessed'' with taking selfies with her.

When asked if she still goes shopping, she lamented: ''Unfortunately, shopping - which is something that I used to love - has been slightly ruined for me by people wanting to take selfies. So ... it has become a national obsession, and if you are in the make-up department thinking about which shade of rust lipstick you might want to be buying that particular day and someone is thrusting their camera right in front of you, it slightly destroys the moment.''

Anna also spoke about what she looks for in young designers, which included talent, drive, and an ability to listen.

She said: ''First and foremost you look for talent, but you look for drive, you look for someone who is very focused on what their narrative is and what their point of view is. But also for someone who is willing to listen and to learn and to be open to the world around him or her, and someone who is not as concerned by looking to the left and to the right to see what other people might be doing. They have to be open to the world but be very sure of their point of view.''

And whilst the journalist doesn't think fashion school is a necessity, she does believe it's a good idea for those wanting to get into the industry.

Speaking on her YouTube series 'Go Ask Anna', she said: ''I think it's a great help and a wonderful experience to go to fashion school, but there are examples of designers that have not done that. Karl Lagerfeld being a prime example. But I think they are few and far between. I think if it's the career you're thinking about, you should choose school.''