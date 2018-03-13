Anna Paquin and her husband Stephen Moyer are set to work together again on a new TV show.

The couple - who have five-year-old twins, Charlie and Poppy -

met when they co-starred in hit vampire show 'True Blood' and

the 35-year-old actress has now announced she is to star as a public relations guru in 'Flack', which she and her 48-year-old spouse will executive produce together.

Anna said: ''Oliver Lansley has written six of the best scripts I've ever read. He walks that fine line between intense character-driven drama and exceptionally intelligent humour.

''My character, Robyn, exists in a world where there are no moral absolutes and humour is used as a sharply executed defense mechanism to maintain the illusion of perpetual control.

''I am incredibly excited about tackling the creative complexities of 'Flack' as an actress and for my company CASM's collaboration with Pop.''

Stephen tweeted that he is also ''very excited'' about the project.

'The Full Monty's Peter Cattaneo will direct the series, which follows an American PR executive living in London and working with stars of entertainment, sports and fashion.

It is not yet known if Stephen will make a cameo.

The actor has previously confessed he loved shooting sex scenes with his real-life wife when they starred as Sookie Stackhouse and Bill Compton in HBO's 'True Blood'.

He said: ''You're not supposed to say that you enjoy doing sex scenes, you're supposed to say, 'Oh it's really difficult, you know, with the lighting and the cameramen and the boom operators are all watching. But I never had that.

''I just like doing them.''

The couple - who married in 2010 - met shooting the pilot for 'True Blood' in 2007.

Stephen said: ''By day three or four, oh this is going to sound so syrupy, but I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with her.''