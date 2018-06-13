Ireland Baldwin is moving to Muse Management.

The face of Guess, formerly with IMG Models, has decided to sign with Muse Models where she will join the agency's model and influencer boards.

She said: ''Muse understands my vision for the future and that I do not fit into a box.''

The 22-year-old has featured on the covers of Elle Bulgaria, L'Officiel Ukraine and Marie Claire México and has had editorials in; W, Vogue Italia and Vogue Taiwan.

Ireland landed her Guess Girl status in 2017, joining some of her biggest icons, such as Anna Nicole Smith.

In an interview with Mic, she said: ''This was something for me where, honestly and truthfully, it's been on my list. With any agency, they ask you the five realistic or unrealistic goals of jobs or campaigns you wanna land. Guess was always something on my list. I've loved that they've always celebrated and honoured a classic woman as she is, and a womanly figure. With those timeless models, those are the people I've looked up to for so long. Getting this was the most out-of-body experience.''

Ireland is the daughter of Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, but wants to make a name for herself away from the fame of her parents.

She said: ''It's also a curse because people have an expectation of me and who I'm supposed to be.

''I must look like my mom. Constantly I'm a prisoner of expectation and I think that's harmful to someone for their overall image.

''You're trying so hard to be yourself, but every day I'm reminded, well, I don't look like my parents, I'm not my parents.''

Conor Kennedy, founder of Muse Management, said: ''She has grown up in the spotlight and now is the time to make a mark in the global fashion industry.''