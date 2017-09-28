Stars such as Anna Kendrick and ROSIE O'DONNELL have paid tribute to Julia Louis-Dreyfus after her breast cancer diagnoses.
Anna Kendrick and ROSIE O'DONNELL have led celebrity tributes to Julia Louis-Dreyfus after her breast cancer diagnoses.
The 56-year-old actress announced on social media on Thursday (28.09.17) that she is battling breast cancer, and stars have now taken to their own accounts to post their messages of love and support toward the 'Veep' actress during her difficult time.
'Pitch Perfect' star Anna quoted Julia's admission on Twitter, and wrote: ''F**k. F**k. I don't think I realized how much I love this woman, who I don't know. Love her more for speaking up for others in this moment. (sic)''
Whilst 55-year-old Rosie simply sent her love to the star, writing: ''sending love to Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis #BEwell (sic)''
Anna and Rosie aren't the only stars to send their support to Julia either, as the likes of Olivia Munn, Christina Applegate, and Wanda Sykes have also tweeted in the wake of Julia's diagnosis.
Olivia replied to Julia's tweet and wrote: ''Sending you so much love and light'', whilst Christina added her own reply which read: ''Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want.''
Playwright Matt Letscher wrote: ''You are a goddam force. F**k cancer. (sic)''
And Wanda Sykes - who beat breast cancer in 2011 and had a double mastectomy - added: ''Love you Julia. You got this.''
Julia revealed her diagnosis on Twitter, and used the announcement to call for her fans to help her in the fight to end ''all cancers'', and ''make universal health care a reality''.
She wrote: ''1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one.
''The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky. So let's fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality.''
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Whilst Eloise was in a relationship with Francie's brother, they were the best of friends;...
Don and Sally Hollars' family are all grown up and they live alone. They have...
Watching this gross-out comedy, it's clear that the gifted cast and crew had a great...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
Will and Jillian are in love and both have recently graduated collage. Jillian managed to...
In Martha's mind, she's a fantastic girlfriend but finds it impossible to hold on to...
Mike and Dave are two brothers who can't help but compete with one another. They're...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
When success and failure intertwine in one relationship, things can become strained. That's exactly what...