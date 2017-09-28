Anna Kendrick and ROSIE O'DONNELL have led celebrity tributes to Julia Louis-Dreyfus after her breast cancer diagnoses.

The 56-year-old actress announced on social media on Thursday (28.09.17) that she is battling breast cancer, and stars have now taken to their own accounts to post their messages of love and support toward the 'Veep' actress during her difficult time.

'Pitch Perfect' star Anna quoted Julia's admission on Twitter, and wrote: ''F**k. F**k. I don't think I realized how much I love this woman, who I don't know. Love her more for speaking up for others in this moment. (sic)''

Whilst 55-year-old Rosie simply sent her love to the star, writing: ''sending love to Julia Louis-Dreyfus reveals breast cancer diagnosis #BEwell (sic)''

Anna and Rosie aren't the only stars to send their support to Julia either, as the likes of Olivia Munn, Christina Applegate, and Wanda Sykes have also tweeted in the wake of Julia's diagnosis.

Olivia replied to Julia's tweet and wrote: ''Sending you so much love and light'', whilst Christina added her own reply which read: ''Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want.''

Playwright Matt Letscher wrote: ''You are a goddam force. F**k cancer. (sic)''

And Wanda Sykes - who beat breast cancer in 2011 and had a double mastectomy - added: ''Love you Julia. You got this.''

Julia revealed her diagnosis on Twitter, and used the announcement to call for her fans to help her in the fight to end ''all cancers'', and ''make universal health care a reality''.

She wrote: ''1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one.

''The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky. So let's fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality.''