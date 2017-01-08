Anna Kendrick prefers awards ceremonies when she isn't winning as she can let her hair down.
Anna Kendrick prefers not to win awards - because she can drink at the ceremonies.
The 31-year-old actress secured a string of nominations for her performance in 2009 movie 'Up in the Air but wasn't upset not to scoop any trophies as she finds it more fun not having the attention on her.
She said of awards ceremonies: ''[They are best when you aren't winning because you get to drink - I spent a whole season losing and I was glad to do it.''
And the 'Accountant' actress admits she finds attending annual fashion extravaganza The Met Gala terrifying, and is always convinced people who don't know her dislike her.
She said: ''[The Met Gala] is nerve-wracking - you feel like you're not cool enough to be there.
''I'm still afraid of anybody I don't know. I'm not sure if that's specifically a female thing, to think that everybody you don't know must hate you.
''Like when you see a group of girls at a party and you're like, 'Urgh, bitches, they probably hate me.' Then you actually meet them and think, 'These guys are great'.''
Anna doesn't always enjoy life in Hollywood and finds it hard to disguise the fact she's not having fun at high-profile events.
She said: ''You meet a lot of eccentric people - but don't hang out with them 24/7 if that's not your deal.
''There was a toxic moment when I'd think, 'Oh I have to get dressed up and go and hang around with celebrities' and then I realised, 'Oh my God, this isn't fun at all. I'd rather be at home watching old 'Kitchen Nightmares'. A lot of people are good at pretending to themselves they're having fun, but I'm really bad at it.''
And she'd rather ''be weird'' in a corner than mingling with people she dislikes and being ''fake''.
She told Britain's Glamour magazine: ''I'm more of a person just to sit and be weird and maybe say something dark and quiet. I'm not the one going, 'Kiss kiss, it was such a pleasure.'
''I'll chastise myself for it but I'd rather not be a f***ing fake, I guess.''
