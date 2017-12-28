Hollywood actress Anna Kendrick has revealed she will always ''hang out'' with her 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars.
The Hollywood actress - who stars alongside the likes of Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld and Ruby Rose in the money-spinning movie franchise - has revealed she would love to make another film in the series, because she relishes the on-set experience so much.
Anna said: ''If it were up to me and the girls, we would do a million of them.''
Anna confessed that another movie feels like an unlikely prospect at this moment in time.
But the 32-year-old star is pleased to have made some lifelong friendships through the films.
She explained to Parade: ''It's possible that this will be the last one and we're okay with that too. We'll hang out forever.''
Meanwhile, Anna previously rubbished the suggestion that she and her 'Pitch Perfect' co-stars should wear tighter, sexier outfits in the films.
She admitted: ''It's funny - whenever we do the wardrobe fittings I feel like we get notes from the top saying they should be tighter and sexier and show more skin.
''And I'm like, that's not why people are coming to see the movie. They definitely aren't showing up because of our sex appeal.''
However, Anna feels reassured that audiences have taken to the 'Pitch Perfect' movies, even though the actresses haven't been wearing sexy outfits.
She said: ''It's nice that audiences are interested in seeing a movie of misfits and girls of different shapes and sizes.''
The original 'Pitch Perfect' movie hit cinema screens in 2012 and was one of the surprising success of the year, earning as much as $115 million worldwide from a budget of just $17 million.
And the follow up in 2015 was even more successful, making $287 million in just five days.
