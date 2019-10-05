Anna Kendrick has confessed she was ''really intimidated'' by Los Angeles when she first moved there.
Anna Kendrick was ''really intimidated'' by Los Angeles when she first moved there.
The 'Pitch Perfect' star admits she still gets ''butterflies'' driving down some streets in Sunset Strip as she remembered how she felt in the beginning.
She said: ''There are still streets that I go down that give me butterflies, because the city really intimidated me when I first arrived there. There's a certain section of Sunset Strip that I remember driving on and being like, 'Oh my God, I will never belong here.' My pulse goes through the roof every time I drive on it. I thought if I stepped out of the car, people would know and they'd be like, 'Oh, she's faking it.'''
And the 34-year-old actress loves being so ''anonymous'' in New York.
Speaking to The Times magazine, she added: ''In LA, to a certain extent. Nobody gives a s**t, but I can sometimes feel a bit of a shift in people. Actually, it's funny being here in New York and realising that in the evenings, if I go out walking, I'm really anonymous ... I forgot how nice it is not to have to tilt my head down or wear a baseball hat.''
Meanwhile, Anna previously revealed she never had ''a backup plan''.
Admitting she had no idea what she would be doing if she hadn't carved out a successful career in Hollywood, she said: ''I got some terrible advice when I was really young, which was not to have a backup plan. I had this singularity of focus. I never considered doing something else.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
While this slick dramatic thriller plays with some intriguing ideas and themes, it never actually...
Almost pathologically buoyant, this brightly colourful animated comedy is so cheeky that it's impossible to...
Whilst Eloise was in a relationship with Francie's brother, they were the best of friends;...
Don and Sally Hollars' family are all grown up and they live alone. They have...
Watching this gross-out comedy, it's clear that the gifted cast and crew had a great...
Ben Affleck is cast as Christian Wolff in this new action thriller film The Accountant....
Will and Jillian are in love and both have recently graduated collage. Jillian managed to...
In Martha's mind, she's a fantastic girlfriend but finds it impossible to hold on to...
Mike and Dave are two brothers who can't help but compete with one another. They're...
In 2012, Pitch Perfect came out of nowhere to become one of the most-loved comedies...
When success and failure intertwine in one relationship, things can become strained. That's exactly what...