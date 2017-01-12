Hollywood starlet Anna Kendrick is being eyed to play Santa Claus' daughter Nicole in an upcoming movie by Disney.
The 31-year-old actress is negotiating with the studio to star as the offspring of the famous Christmas gift-giver in the upcoming film penned by 'Miss Congeniality' writer Marc Lawrence, according to Variety.
Disney is yet to decide on an official name for the project but reports suggest it will be called 'Nicole' after Santa's fictional daughter.
The plot revolves around Nicole, who is forced to take over the family business when her father decides to retire and brother turns his back on his first big Christmas Eve mission after he gets cold feet.
Kendrick's schedule was packed last year, having filmed 'The Accountant,' the Fox comedy 'Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates' and the independent Sundance movie 'The Hollars' as well as the recently released romantic comedy 'Table 19.'
She also voiced one of the leads in DreamWorks Animations' 'Trolls' opposite Justin Timberlake and said during her promotional tour for the movie that she keeps finding herself inundated with work.
Anna - who is filming the third movie in the 'Pitch Perfect' franchise this year - recently admitted she doesn't have a career plan but added: ''I feel like I should get one, because that's why I end up in these situations where I'm shooting movies back-to-back and I don't want to stretch myself so thin that I'm not doing good work.''
