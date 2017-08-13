Anna Kendrick has hinted there are more 'Pitch Perfect' movies in the pipeline because she and her castmates adore the franchise.
The 32-year-old actress loves shooting the musical films alongside her co-stars, which include Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Camp and Rebel Wilson, and admits they would all love to keep returning to the franchise ''forever''.
Asked if there could be another film after the upcoming 'Pitch Perfect 3', she said: ''Hell, yeah. We'd do them forever.''
However, Anna admitted it can be intense because she and her castmates are together ''constantly'', but just when it seems it might get overwhelming, the weekend arrives and they go their separate ways for a break.
She told Entertainment Weekly: ''It's totally like summer camp. We spend every waking moment together: We're shooting together constantly, we're in the hair and makeup trailer together and when we're not shooting, we're in a green room together.
''It starts to feel like 'Oh, my God if I see these girls for one more second...' and then every weekend it's just like, 'What you guys up to?' ''
The new movie sees a change of director, with Trish Sie stepping up behind the camera, and the 'Step Up All In' filmmaker admitted she became a ''stalker-girl'' in her determination to get the job.
She said: ''When I heard they needed a new director I was just like, 'That's it. I am destined for this.
''It was like I was the stalker-girl who sees a guy in the coffee shop and is like, 'I'm going to marry him!' It was that crazy, one-sided love affair, but it all worked out.''
And the cast were delighted with what Trish put into the movie.
Anna said: ''It's so nice to have fresh blood on set. It makes sure we're on our best behaviour... She's this kind of crazy, lioness woman - a real force of nature.''
